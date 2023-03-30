Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after acquiring an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,128,000.

VIG opened at $151.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

