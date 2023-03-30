Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $108.57 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $126.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

