Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 10th

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3698 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

TSE:VCE traded up C$0.17 on Thursday, reaching C$43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.30. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$39.01 and a 12-month high of C$48.36.

