Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

