Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $244.64. The stock had a trading volume of 308,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,808. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

