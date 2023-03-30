Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $379.19. 142,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $358.69 and its 200 day moving average is $338.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

