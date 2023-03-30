Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $82.04.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
