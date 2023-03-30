Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.