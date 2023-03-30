Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.34. The stock had a trading volume of 171,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,993. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

