Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,638,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after buying an additional 375,996 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after buying an additional 155,128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VOE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,178. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.