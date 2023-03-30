Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.33. 1,990,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

