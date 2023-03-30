Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Gpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 75,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,942,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,184,000 after acquiring an additional 150,549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VNQ opened at $80.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

