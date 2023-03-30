Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,083. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.