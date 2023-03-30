Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $368.69 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $275.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.