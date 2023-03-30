Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.93. The stock had a trading volume of 920,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,976. The firm has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

