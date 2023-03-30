Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.27.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

