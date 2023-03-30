Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Cut by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 11.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

