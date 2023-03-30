Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

About Vascular Biogenics

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock remained flat at $0.17 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 609,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

