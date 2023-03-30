Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

