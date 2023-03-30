Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $42.74

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.74 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 38.25 ($0.47). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47), with a volume of 16,296 shares.

Venture Life Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,925.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

About Venture Life Group

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

