Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Tops $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $59.24 million and $10.74 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus BUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02198274 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,423,606.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

