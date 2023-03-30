Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.83 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 321,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 726,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,589,397.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,247 shares of company stock worth $3,259,137 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,906,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 262,223 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 454,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

