VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Short Interest Update

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VBVBF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie alerts:

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Stock Performance

VBVBF opened at $50.30 on Thursday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.