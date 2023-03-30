VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VBVBF opened at $50.30 on Monday. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

