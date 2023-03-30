Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises 0.6% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.6 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $158.97 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

