Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $201.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.20 and a 200-day moving average of $230.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

