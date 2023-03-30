Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $26.94 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

