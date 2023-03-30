Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 894 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $135.20 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

