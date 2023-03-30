Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.01. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

