Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,508,590,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after buying an additional 188,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,167,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Trading Up 1.3 %

CDW opened at $188.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.94.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

