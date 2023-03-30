Verge Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Verge has a market cap of $46.69 million and approximately $812,210.77 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,632.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00315918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00561682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00071771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00431259 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,376,900 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

