Veritaseum Tops One Day Volume of $1,901.12 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $27.88 or 0.00097904 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $59.92 million and approximately $1,901.12 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

