Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.35

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.35 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 63602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vertex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.44, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,761,690 shares of company stock worth $31,078,535 over the last ninety days. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $1,314,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 204,554 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vertex by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

