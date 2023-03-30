Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Short Interest Update

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,000 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the February 28th total of 402,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:VITFF opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Victoria Gold has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

