VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Short Interest Up 105.3% in March

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 105.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CID. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $239,000.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CID traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

