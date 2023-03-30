Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Trading Down 3.4%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 5,093,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 6,896,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Vinco Ventures Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vinco Ventures by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 68.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vinco Ventures by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

