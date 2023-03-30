Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Up 52.5% in March

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,800 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the February 28th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 694,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,735. Virios Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

