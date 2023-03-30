Volution Group (LON:FAN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $433.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 431.25 ($5.30), with a volume of 1820989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422.50 ($5.19).

Several research firms have issued reports on FAN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 500 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.87) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 385.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 356.27. The stock has a market cap of £852.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,347.22 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,888.89%.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

