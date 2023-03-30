Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials Stock Performance
NYSE:VMC opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.50 and its 200-day moving average is $172.97. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $197.76.
Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
