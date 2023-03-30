Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.0 %

WBA opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

