Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

