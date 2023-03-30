Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY23 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,120.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.
