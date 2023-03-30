Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.07 and last traded at C$17.05. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.
Wall Financial Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.47. The company has a market cap of C$553.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Wall Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Wall Financial’s payout ratio is currently 202.70%.
About Wall Financial
Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.
Further Reading
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.