Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.07 and last traded at C$17.05. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.30.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.47. The company has a market cap of C$553.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.49, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Wall Financial’s payout ratio is currently 202.70%.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.