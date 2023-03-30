Wanchain Trading 6% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $53.31 million and $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00061177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017661 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,334,346 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

