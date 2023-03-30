Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

