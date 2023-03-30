Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.