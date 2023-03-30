Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($12.94) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($12.04). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unity Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at ($15.07) EPS.

UBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,582,970,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

