Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 287.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after buying an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Trading Up 1.7 %

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. Welltower has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

