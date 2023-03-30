Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the February 28th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,106,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 62,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,273. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

