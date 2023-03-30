Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 101.8% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 4,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,346. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

