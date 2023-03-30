Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Trading Up 15.6%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) shares were up 15.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 102,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 47,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Western Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Western Resources (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

