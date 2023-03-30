Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Performance

WLMS opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $26.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.